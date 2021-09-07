Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

