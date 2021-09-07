Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 459,200 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Geron were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Geron by 741.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Geron by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $461.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.13. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Geron had a negative net margin of 25,083.58% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

GERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

