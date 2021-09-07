Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,800 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SFL were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SFL by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SFL by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SFL shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

