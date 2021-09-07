Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 509 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after buying an additional 338,781 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $261.41 and a 52-week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

