Financial Analysis: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boqii and Newegg Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 1.58 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -15.94 Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 111.96 -$3.24 million N/A N/A

Newegg Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boqii.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and Newegg Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and Newegg Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Boqii presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.00%. Given Boqii’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boqii is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats Boqii on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

