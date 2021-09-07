Morgan Stanley Trims Holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 56,180 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 277.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

