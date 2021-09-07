Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) by 391.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of OrganiGram worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 265,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OrganiGram by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

