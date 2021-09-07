Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILJ. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 125.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20.

