SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) by 18,969.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of SOS worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. SOS Limited has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.13.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.