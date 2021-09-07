$12.56 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will report $12.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.90 billion. NIKE reported sales of $10.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $50.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 billion to $51.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $55.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NIKE.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $163.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NIKE (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.