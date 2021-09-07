Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU) Insider Dano Chan Acquires 755,096 Shares

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU) insider Dano Chan acquired 755,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,407.68 ($43,148.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Magnum Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company owns a 74% interest in the Gravelotte emerald project located in the Limpopo province of South Africa. It has a purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Buena Vista iron ore project located in Nevada, United States.

