Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU) Insider Dano Chan Acquires 755,096 Shares

Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited (ASX:MGU) insider Dano Chan acquired 755,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,407.68 ($43,148.34).
The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.
Magnum Mining and Exploration Company Profile
