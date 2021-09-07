Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Director Sells C$9,005,071.15 in Stock

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Director Mark James Barrenechea sold 124,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.40, for a total value of C$9,005,071.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,143,541.28.

OTEX stock opened at C$68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.66 billion and a PE ratio of 47.98. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.95 and a 1 year high of C$69.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTEX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

