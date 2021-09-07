Morgan Stanley Acquires 11,362 Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Diana Shipping worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

DSX opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.17 million, a P/E ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

