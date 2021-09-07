Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,132,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 789,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 541.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 734,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,827,000 after purchasing an additional 420,965 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 21.9% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 247,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.90.

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.