Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Cytosorbents worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cytosorbents by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cytosorbents by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $409.84 million, a P/E ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 0.30. Cytosorbents Co. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.42.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

