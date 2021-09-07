Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 27,927 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,927 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,389,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,673,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

