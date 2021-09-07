Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 59,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 176.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Immunovant worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of IMVT opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Immunovant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes purchased 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

