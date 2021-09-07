Royal Bank of Canada Has $26,000 Stock Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $873.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

