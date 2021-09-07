Royal Bank of Canada Buys Shares of 2,725 Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,932,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000.

NASDAQ PSAGU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

