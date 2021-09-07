Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 215.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

