Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,304 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 39.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Lufax were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $21,511,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Lufax by 72.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,828,000 after purchasing an additional 659,107 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,197,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LU opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

