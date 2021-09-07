Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 580 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 204.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $60.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.47.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $248,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,250 shares of company stock worth $7,622,955. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

