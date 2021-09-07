The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €44.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €36.94 ($43.46) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($49.27). The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.62.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.