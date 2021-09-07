Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.62. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

