$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Health Services.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.
Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.
Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,725,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
