$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will post $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $156.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.29. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,618,000 after purchasing an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,725,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.