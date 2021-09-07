$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.94.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $272.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.93 and a 200 day moving average of $249.16. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $277.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

