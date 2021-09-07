Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Raised by Analyst

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AEO. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday. Cfra cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSE:AEO opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $38.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

