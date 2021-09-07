Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.41.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

