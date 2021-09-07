Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.71.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.17.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

