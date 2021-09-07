Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners raised Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

ALSMY stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Alstom has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $6.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

