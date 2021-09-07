MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $495.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $384.00 to $495.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. raised their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.62. MongoDB has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $508.97.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,299. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.