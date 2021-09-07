Zacks: Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). New Relic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in New Relic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWR opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

