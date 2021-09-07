Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $560.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.42 and a 200 day moving average of $470.01. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.