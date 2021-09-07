BMO Capital Markets Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $575.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.52.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $497.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.42 and a 200 day moving average of $470.01. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $343.48 and a 1-year high of $507.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.