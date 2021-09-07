Head to Head Survey: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) versus Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics N/A -45.63% -40.60% Blueprint Medicines 41.08% 24.65% 21.03%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mirati Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics 1 5 10 0 2.56 Blueprint Medicines 0 6 6 1 2.62

Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $213.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $116.08, indicating a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Mirati Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mirati Therapeutics is more favorable than Blueprint Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Blueprint Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mirati Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics $13.40 million 665.51 -$357.94 million ($7.96) -21.70 Blueprint Medicines $793.73 million 7.22 $313.88 million $5.59 17.50

Blueprint Medicines has higher revenue and earnings than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blueprint Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats Mirati Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

