Comparing Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PharmaCyte Biotech and Krystal Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.47%. Given Krystal Biotech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Krystal Biotech is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Krystal Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -34.25

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.