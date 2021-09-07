Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) vs. Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Head to Head Survey

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ardagh Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ardagh Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.57, suggesting a potential downside of 6.74%. Ardagh Group has a consensus target price of $27.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Ardagh Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Group is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group -0.08% -120.19% 3.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stevanato Group and Ardagh Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ardagh Group $6.73 billion 0.07 $35.00 million $1.44 18.22

Ardagh Group has higher revenue and earnings than Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

