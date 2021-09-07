Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $103.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.46.

NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $116.43. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,893,000 after purchasing an additional 249,086 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,180,000 after purchasing an additional 58,834 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

