PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

NYSE:PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. PagerDuty has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

