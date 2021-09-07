Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.86 Million

Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will report $231.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.72 million to $232.00 million. Knowles posted sales of $205.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year sales of $870.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $873.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $935.87 million, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $946.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Knowles stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.30. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Knowles by 1,675.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

