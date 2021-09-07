Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Evercore ISI in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

