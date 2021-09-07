Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $379.50

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.50 ($4.96) and traded as high as GBX 405.60 ($5.30). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 403.70 ($5.27), with a volume of 723,166 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Beazley to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 460 ($6.01) in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

Get Beazley alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 379.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.