Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $734.13

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.13 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 721.20 ($9.42). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 721.20 ($9.42), with a volume of 379,713 shares.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 734.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.