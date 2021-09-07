Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $429.70

Science Group plc (LON:SAG)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.70 ($5.61) and traded as low as GBX 422.06 ($5.51). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 434 ($5.67), with a volume of 6,510 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Science Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 429.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £178.98 million and a PE ratio of 18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

