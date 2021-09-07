Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

