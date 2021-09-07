FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

CIEN opened at $56.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.27. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

