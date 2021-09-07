Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €77.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BFSA opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Monday. Befesa has a 1-year low of €32.40 ($38.12) and a 1-year high of €72.20 ($84.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 41.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

