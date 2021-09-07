Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is an automotive services company principally in North America. It provides consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $95,985,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $85,615,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $55,234,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $54,237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

