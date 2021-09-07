Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.75 on Monday. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after buying an additional 115,933 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arko in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 60.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 883,380 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arko by 62.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after buying an additional 856,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

