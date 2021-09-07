Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neogen exited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected revenues. The company witnessed strong growth across both its reporting segments, driven by enhanced sales of testing solutions, veterinary instruments and animal care line. Solid domestic and international performance across all businesses buoys optimism. The Soleris NG and StandGuard product line also contributed to growth. Over the past six months, Neogen has outperformed its industry. However, lower-than-expected earnings during the fourth quarter do not bode well. Drop in revenues from Brazil due to unfavorable foreign exchange translations and rise in operating cost are also worrying. Contraction of both margins given the shift in product mix toward lower margin products is concerning. The company trades in a fiercely competitive market.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $32.90. Neogen has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Neogen by 67.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

